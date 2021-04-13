Main Content

JD Casper vs. Kenzie Wheeler - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's "Fishin' in the Dark" - Voice Battles 2021

CLIP04/12/21

JD Casper and Kenzie Wheeler compete singing Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's "Fishin' in the Dark" during The Battles on The Voice.

Reality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Available until 04/12/23
Go to show page
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice battles performances, the voice battles, the voice 2021, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, team nick, JD Casper, kenzie wheeler, Fishin' in the Dark, team kelly, team kel
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.