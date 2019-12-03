Jake Hoot: "That Ain't My Truck" - The Voice Live Top 10 Performances 2019

Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice live top 10 performances, voice 2019 performances, live top 10 performances 2019, The Voice 2019, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, gwen stefani, that ain't my truck, jake hoot, rhett akins, team kelly, jake hoot voice
S17 E213 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.