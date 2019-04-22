Jacob Maxwell: "You're Still the One"

Tags: the voice, the voice cross battles, cross battles, voice season 16, the voice season 16 cross battles, carter lloyd horne the voice, jacob maxwell the voice, way down we go, kaleo, shania twain, you're still the one, team blake, team legend, blake shelton, john legend
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.