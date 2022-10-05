Main Content

The Voice
Hanny Ramadan Sings Counting Crow's "Round Here" Like a RockstarThe Voice Blind Auditions 2022

CLIP10/04/22

Hanny Ramadan performs Counting Crows' "Round Here" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

NRS22 E6 2 minReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, watch the voice, season 22, Blind Auditions, blinds, blake shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend, gwen stefani, Team Blake, team camila, team legend, team gwen, best blind auditions, hanny ramadan, Counting Crows, round here
