Hailey Mia Performs Olivia Rodrigo's "deja vu"NBC's The Voice Live Finale 2021

CLIP12/13/21

Hailey Mia performs Olivia Rodrigo's "deja vu" during the Live Finale on The Voice.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Available until 12/14/23
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, The Voice, live finale performances, the voice live finale, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, live finale, Live, Top 5, live live finale, hailey mia, deja vu, Olivia Rodrigo
