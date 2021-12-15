Main Content

The Voice
Former Coach Alicia Keys Performs "Old Memories"NBC's The Voice Live Finale 2021

CLIP12/14/21
Alicia Keys performs "Old Memories" during the Live Finale on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonAriana GrandeJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, The Voice, live finale performances, the voice live finale, the voice 2021, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, live finale, Live, Top 5, live live finale, Alicia Keys, old memories
S21 E263 minNRHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
  • Season 21

