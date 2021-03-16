Main Content

The Voice
Fifteen-Year-Old Rachel Mac Sings Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

CLIP03/15/21
Rachel Mac performs "Let Him Fly" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Clips

The Best Performances from the Third Week of the Blind Auditions - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/20/21
Nick's Notes and Blake's Bladder - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Outtakes
CLIP 03/19/21
Brynn Cartelli's Blind Audition of Labrinth's "Beneath Your Beautiful" - The Best of The Voice
CLIP 03/18/21
Don't Look Directly Into Nick Jonas' Jacket! - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/17/21
Lindsay Joan's Big Take on Halsey's "Nightmare" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Laid-Back Savanna Woods Sings The Cranberries' "Zombie" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Jordan Matthew Young: Keith Whitley's "I'm No Stranger to the Rain" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Sixteen-Year-Old Rio Doyle Performs Adele's "When We Were Young" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Tyler Kohrs Performs Ingrid Andress' "More Hearts Than Mine" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Zania Alaké's Timeless Voice Shines on Anita Baker's "Sweet Love" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Nadianicole Performs Brandy's "I Wanna Be Down" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Duo Almond&Olive Sings Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Savanna Chestnut's Country Spin on Thompson Twins' "Hold Me Now" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/15/21
Kelly, Nick and Blake Are Sick of "Welcome to Team Legend" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Outtakes
CLIP 03/14/21
The Best Performances from the Second Week of the Blind Auditions - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/13/21
Anna Grace's Intimate Performance of Billie Eilish's "my future" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/12/21
The Coaches Debate Who Has REALLY Gone Hollywood - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/12/21
Cassadee Pope's Heartwarming Performance of Miranda Lambert's "Over You" - The Best of The Voice
CLIP 03/11/21
The Coaches Have Blocks and They Know How to Use Them - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/10/21
Deion Warren Makes Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" His Own - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/09/21
Kaitlyn Myers' Bold Choice: Stevie Wonder's "If You Really Love Me" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/09/21
Bradley Sinclair's Crazy Range on James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go" - Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/09/21
One-Man Band JD Casper Sings The Fray's "How to Save a Life" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/09/21
Connor Christian Rocks on Gary Clark Jr.'s "Bright Lights" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/09/21
Teenager Gihanna Zoe Sings Sara Bareilles' "She Used to Be Mine" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/09/21
Ryleigh Modig Emotes on Billie Eilish's "when the party's over" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Jose Figueroa Jr. Sings Billy Vera & The Beaters' "At This Moment" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
James Tutson's Laid-Back Performance of Leon Bridges' "Beyond" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Jesse Desorcy Performs David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Ciana Pelekai's Cool Performance of Tones and I's "Dance Monkey" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Halley Greg Puts Her Own Spin on Nelly Furtado's "I'm Like a Bird" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Durell Anthony's Special Version of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Andrew Marshall's Tone Shines on John Mayer's "Gravity" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Country Singer Emma Caroline Performs Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Pia Renee Gets Soulful on Stevie Wonder's "Master Blaster (Jammin')" - Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/08/21
Nick Jonas Loves to Play Linkee... Whatever That Is - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Outtakes
CLIP 03/07/21
The Best Performances from the Premiere Week of the Blind Auditions - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/06/21
Blake Shelton: His Answers to Questions Then and Now - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/05/21
Avery Roberson Intimately Sings Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This" - Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/05/21
The Coaches Can't Give Hugs, but They Can Give Gifts - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/04/21
Danielle Bradbery's Performance of Taylor Swift's "Mean" - The Best of The Voice
CLIP 03/04/21
Nick Jonas Is the Coolest! - The Voice 2021
CLIP 03/03/21
Zae Romeo's Vulnerable Performance of Harry Styles' "Falling" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/02/21
Yellsmiles' Cool Performance of the Miley Cyrus Song "Midnight Sky" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/02/21
Carolina Rial's Beautiful Performance of Sam Smith's "Stay with Me" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/02/21
Ethan Lively's So Country on George Strait's "You Look So Good in Love" - Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/02/21
Aaron Konzelman''s Brings His Rasp to Duran Duran's "Ordinary World" - Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/02/21
Gean Garcia's Melancholy Performance of Kodaline's "All I Want" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/02/21
Nick Jonas Makes Quite an Entrance - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Raine Stern Rocks on MGMT's "Electric Feel" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Blake's Old Bandmate Pete Mroz on Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home" - Voice Blind Auditions
CLIP 03/01/21
Christine Cain Brings Soul to Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Devan Blake Jones Shows His Range on H.E.R.'s "Hard Place" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Dana Monique Delivers on Aretha Franklin's "Freeway of Love" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Cam Anthony's Smooth Performance of Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Madison Marigold Performs JP Saxe's "If the World Was Ending" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Kenzie Wheeler's Four-Chair Turn Performance: "Don't Close Your Eyes" - Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Madison Curbelo Sings Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Corey Ward's Passionate Performance of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 03/01/21
Season 20! Ten Years in the Making! Go Big or Go Home! - The Voice 2021
CLIP 02/28/21
Coach John Wants to Make This Season Legendary - The Voice 2021
CLIP 02/27/21
Victor Solomon Is Soulful on Common and John Legend's “Glory” - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021
CLIP 02/26/21
Kelly, John, Nick and Blake Remember These Totally Tubular Toys - The Voice 2021
CLIP 02/25/21
Christina Grimmie's Four-Chair-Turn Performance of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" - Best of The Voice
CLIP 02/25/21
Rick Astley's Reaction to the Coaches' "Together Forever" Music Video - The Voice 2021
CLIP 02/24/21
Kelly Is Ready to Compete Against the Boys - The Voice 2021
CLIP 02/23/21
You Won’t Believe How Much Fun They Have! - The Voice Coaches’ New Music Video
CLIP 02/23/21
Nick Jonas Is Not a Newbie Anymore - The Voice 2021
CLIP 02/22/21
The Voice, Season 20: First Look - Nick Jonas Is Back!
CLIP 02/22/21
Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend Are Rookies Compared to Blake - The Voice 2021
CLIP 02/20/21
Jordan Smith's Shocking Performance of Sia's "Chandelier" - The Best of The Voice
CLIP 02/18/21
Nick Jonas Has Been Training for His Return - The Voice 2021
CLIP 02/18/21
Vicci Martinez's Soulful Performance of Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" - The Best of The Voice
CLIP 02/11/21
The Best Team Blake Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/09/21
The Best Team Legend Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/04/21
The Best Team Kelly Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/28/21
Every Four-Chair Turn from Season 19 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/25/21
The Best Team Gwen Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/21/21
The Best Performances by Artists Under 21 from Season 19 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/19/21
The Best John Holiday Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/04/21
The Best Desz Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/31/20
The Best Ian Flanigan Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/30/20
The Best Jim Ranger Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/28/20
When Kelly Makes a Gingerbread House, Things Get Sticky - The Voice 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 12/24/20
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Perform "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/23/20
John Loves Wearing the Friendship Bracelet His Daughter Made - The Voice 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 12/22/20
Adam, Blake, Gwen and Pharrell Sing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/21/20
Blake Asks John to Sit on Santa's Lap - The Voice 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 12/20/20
Kelly Clarkson Performs Her Holiday Single "Underneath the Tree" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/19/20
Gwen Thinks She's an Underdog; Kelly Thinks There's No Way - The Voice 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 12/19/20
The Best Performances from the Live Finale - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/19/20
Powerhouses Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Perform the Classic "O Holy Night" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/17/20
The Best of Voice Champion Carter Rubin's Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 12/17/20
Jim Ranger and Blake Sing Dwight Yoakam & Buck Owens' "Streets of Bakersfield" - Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
Ian Flanigan and Blake Sing "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" - Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
This Season's Top 20 Artists Perform "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" - The Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20
Dan + Shay Deliver the Holiday Spirit with "Take Me Home for Christmas" - The Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/15/20

Episodes

S20 E5 | 03/15/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 5
S20 E4 | 03/09/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 4
S20 E3 | 03/08/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 3
S20 E2 | 03/02/21
The Blind Auditions, Part 2
S20 E1 | 03/01/21
The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
