Main Content

The Voice
SEASON PREMIERE SEPT 20 | MONDAY 8/7c

Everyone Is Obsessed with Ariana's ArrivalThe Voice 2021

CLIP09/16/21
Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande comes to The Voice on a mission to steal Blake's victory crown. Watch an all-new season of The Voice, premiering Monday at 8/7c on NBC.

Available until 09/22/21
Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, nbc the voice, The Voice Season 21, the voice 2021, ariana grande the voice, watch the voice preview, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, voice blind auditions, voice new season
S21 E11 minNRSneak PeekReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Mark Burnett's One Three Inc
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.