Eric Who Performs Adele's "Rumour Has It"NBC's The Voice Top 16 2022

CLIP11/14/22

Eric Who performs Adele's "Rumour Has It" during the Top 16 Live Playoffs on The Voice.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
  • Season 22

