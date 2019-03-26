Tags: The Voice, The Voice Season 16, the voice season 16 episode 6, the voice season 16 battles, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, blake shelton, voice battle, voice battles, domenic haynes, trey rose, I Need a Dollar, Aloe Blacc, Charlie Puth, team adam
S16 E85 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.