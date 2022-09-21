Main Content

Devix Brings the Magic with Glass Animals' "Heat Waves"The Voice Blind Auditions 2022

CLIP09/20/22

Devix performs Glass Animals' "Heat Waves" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
