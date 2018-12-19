DeAndre, Kymberli, MaKenzie & Patrique: "Declaration (This Is It!)"

Tags: the voice, the voice finale, the voice spoilers, the voice season 15 finale, the voice season 15 winner, the voice performance, deandre nico, kymberli joye, makenzie thomas, patrique fortson, declaration this is it, kirk franklin, adam levine, jhud, kelly clarkson
S15 E273 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.