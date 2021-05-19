Main Content

The Voice
Dana Monique's Instant Save Performance of Anita Baker's "Caught Up in the Rapture" - The Voice 2021

CLIP05/18/21
Dana Monique performs the Anita Baker song "Caught Up in the Rapture" in the Instant Save during the Live Top 9 Results on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice top 9 results, the voice top 9, the voice 2021, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, live top 9 results, dana monique, caught up in the rapture, instant save, team nick, anita baker
S20 E162 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
