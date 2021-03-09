Main Content

The Voice
Country Singer Emma Caroline Performs Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

CLIP03/08/21
Emma Caroline performs "Slow Burn" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
S20 E34 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
