Corey Ward Sings Duncan Laurence's "Arcade" - The Voice Live Top 9 Performances 2021

CLIP05/17/21

Corey Ward performs Duncan Laurence's "Arcade" during the Live Top 9 Performances on The Voice.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
