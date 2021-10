Also available on the nbc app

It's time for the Battles and Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton have their advisors Dierks Bentley, Kristin Chenoweth, Jason Aldean and Camila Cabello by their sides.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson Ariana Grande John Legend Blake Shelton Carson Daly

S21 E7 1 min NR Sneak Peek Reality and Game Show Primetime

Mark Burnett's One Three Inc