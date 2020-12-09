Main Content

The Voice
Coach John Legend Performs His Song "Wild" - The Voice Live Top 9 Results 2020

CLIP12/08/20
Coach John Legend sings "Wild" on the Live Top 9 Results on The Voice.

Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
S19 E163 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
