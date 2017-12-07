Chris Blue won Season 12 of The Voice and his life has been a whirlwind ever since.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc the voice, watch the voice episode, watch the voice video, miley cyrus coach, jennifer hudson coach, blake shelton coach, adam levine coach, carson daly host, season 13 episode 23, live top 10 eliminations, portugal the man, Danielle Bradbery, Feel It Still
S13 E231 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.