The Voice
MONDAYS 8/7c

Chip Etiquette with John Legend, In partnership with Lays

CLIP03/03/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

If anyone knows a thing or two about chip etiquette it's John Legend.

Available until 04/29/20
Appearing:Nick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: nbc the voice, watch the voice, voice episode, voice season 18, voice 2020, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, blake shelton, carson daly, Blind Auditions, nick jonas the voice, nick jonas voice coach, the voice blinds, the voice blind auditions, lays, chip etiquette, taste test, chips
S18 E31 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson's Rivalry - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 03/04/20
Chip Etiquette with John Legend, In partnership with Lays
CLIP 03/03/20
Hawk McIntyre Performs Jonny Lang's "Lie to Me" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Sara Collins Sings Heidi Newfield's "Johnny and June" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Cellist Clerida Sings Corinne Bailey Rae's "Put Your Records On" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
CammWess Sings The Weeknd's "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Sixteen-Year-Old Allegra Miles Sings Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Military Man Samuel Wilco Performs Stevie Wonder's "Lately" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Samantha Howell Performs REO Speedwagon's "Take It on the Run" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Joei Fulco's Timeless Voice Sings Cher's "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Jamal Corrie Performs Dean Lewis' "Be Alright" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Ruby G Performs H.E.R.'s "Hard Place" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 03/02/20
Kelly Clarkson Wrote the Book on Blocks – The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/29/20
Nick Jonas Wants to Show Fans What He and the Coaches Got to Do for This Promo - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/28/20
All Chairs Turn as Thunderstorm Artis Sings "Blackbird" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/28/20
Nick Jonas Really Wants to Know If You're Having Fun! - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020 Outtakes
CLIP 02/27/20
Chelle's Quick Chair Turn with Billie Eilish's "idontwannabeyouanymore" - The Voice Blind Auditions
CLIP 02/25/20
Zach Day Goes Old School with SWV's "Weak" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/25/20
Cassidy Lee Sings Fleetwood Mac's "Gold Dust Woman" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/25/20
4-Chair Turn: Toneisha Harris - Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is" - Voice Blind Auditions
CLIP 02/25/20
Levi Watkins Is Only 14 and Nails Train's "Hey, Soul Sister" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/25/20
Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly as Arei Moon Sings Her "Miss Independent" - Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/25/20
Megan Danielle Channels Adele on "Remedy" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/24/20
Tayler Green Performs Julia Michaels' "Issues" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/24/20
Todd Tilghman - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band's "We've Got Tonight" - Voice Blind Auditions
CLIP 02/24/20
Darious Lyles Sings Sam Smith's "How Do You Sleep?" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/24/20
Todd Michael Hall's Huge Range on Foreigner's "Juke Box Hero" - Voice Blind Auditions
CLIP 02/24/20
Emily Bass Returns with Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/24/20
Ashley Plath on Smith's "Baby It's You" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/24/20
Nick Jonas Fights for Joanna Serenko, Who Sings "All My Loving" - Voice Blind Auditions
CLIP 02/24/20
Nick Jonas Sings with Tate Brusa on Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/24/20
Chrissy Joly Sings "Don't Let Me Down" by The Chainsmokers Feat. Daya - Voice Blind Auditions
CLIP 02/24/20
The Voice Season 18: First Look - Nick Jonas Makes His Coaching Debut
CLIP 02/21/20
Nelson Cade III Rocks on Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Pride and Joy" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020
CLIP 02/21/20
Nick Jonas Wants to Be More Than a Coach - He Wants to Be the Artists' Teammate - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/19/20
WHAT?! Voice Coaches Kelly, John and Blake All Join Nick Jonas to Perform His Hit "Jealous!"
CLIP 02/17/20
Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton's Tips for Rookie Nick Jonas - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/16/20
It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's... Nick Jonas! - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/14/20
How Well Does New Coach Nick Jonas Know The Voice? - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/12/20
Meet Nick Jonas in Los Angeles! - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/10/20
Nick Jonas Trivia: Blake Proves His Devotion to Nick vs. Kelly and John - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/06/20
The Voice Loves Love: Best Love Song Performances
CLIP 02/04/20
Blake Shelton Gives Nick Jonas a Tour of the Shrine Blake Built to Nick - The Voice 2020
CLIP 02/03/20
Blake Shelton Loves to Be Surrounded by All Things Nick Jonas - The Voice 2020
CLIP 01/28/20
Like, Totally the Best '80s Performances on The Voice
CLIP 01/27/20
The Best of the Young Talent on The Voice: 20 Under 20
CLIP 01/21/20
The Best of the Adorable Harmonizing Duo Hello Sunday on The Voice
CLIP 01/12/20
The Voice Loves Country Music: Best Performances
CLIP 01/08/20
7 of the Most Loved Moments of 2019 from The Voice
CLIP 12/27/19
What If Pinkfong Auditioned for The Voice with "Baby Shark"?
CLIP 12/22/19
From Soul to Pop to Country: Rose Short's Best Performances on The Voice
CLIP 12/21/19
The Best Holiday Performances on The Voice
CLIP 12/20/19
The Best Performances of Rocker Ricky Duran on The Voice
CLIP 12/20/19
Katie Kadan's Best Performances on The Voice
CLIP 12/20/19
Jake Hoot's Performances on The Voice Leading to His Big Season 17 Win
CLIP 12/19/19
Luke Combs: "Even Though I'm Leaving" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Who Is the Winner of The Voice? - The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Maelyn: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" - Voice Live Finale 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Rose Short and Yolanda Adams: "In the Midst of It All" - Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/17/19
Soul Supergroup: "You Keep Me Hangin' On" - Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Lady Antebellum: "What If I Never Get Over You" - Voice Live Finale 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Wardrobe Design Secret
CLIP 12/17/19
Jake Hoot and Little Big Town: "Over Drinking" - The Voice Live Finale 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Country Supergroup: "Neon Moon" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Black Eyed Peas: "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)" - The Voice Live Finale 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Ricky Duran and Gary Clark Jr.: "Pearl Cadillac" - Voice Live Finale 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Kelly Clarkson: Voice Mom - The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Katie Kadan and Adam Lambert: "Believe" - The Voice Live Finale 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Blake Shelton Cannot Tell a Lie - The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Jennifer Hudson: "Memory" from "Cats" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
The Coaches Share Crazy Stories from the Road - The Voice 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
John Legend Is Sexy and He Knows it - The Voice Live Finale, Part 2 2019
CLIP 12/17/19
Katie Kadan: "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1
CLIP 12/16/19
Jake Hoot: "Amazed" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Ricky Duran: "Runnin' Down a Dream" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Katie Kadan: "All Better" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Ricky Duran and Blake Shelton: "Run Rudolph Run" - Voice Live Finale 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Katie Kadan and John Legend: "Merry Christmas Baby" - The Voice Live Finale
CLIP 12/16/19
Rose Short: "Border Song" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Jake Hoot and Kelly Clarkson: "Wintersong" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1
CLIP 12/16/19
Rose Short: "Steamroller" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Rose Short and Gwen Stefani: "My Gift Is You" - Voice Live Finale, Part 1
CLIP 12/16/19
ASMR: Six Minutes with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend - The Voice 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Jake Hoot: "Better Off Without You" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Ricky Duran: "A Woman Like Her" - The Voice Live Finale, Part 1 2019
CLIP 12/16/19
Behind The Lives (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 12/15/19
After The Elimination: Will Breman, Marybeth Byrd, Hello Sunday, Kat Hammock (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 12/14/19
Here's Your Top 4 (Presented by Xfinity)
CLIP 12/13/19
Hello Sunday's Wildcard Performance - Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/10/19
Rose Short's Wildcard Performance - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/10/19
Kat Hammock's Wildcard Performance - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/10/19
Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins Perform - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations
CLIP 12/10/19
Kelly Clarkson Is Going to Be Speaking Like Salma Hayek in No Time
CLIP 12/10/19
Wildcard Instant Save Reveal - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2019
CLIP 12/10/19
Kaleb Lee and Kelly Clarkson Perform - The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations
CLIP 12/10/19
Kat Hammock: "Somewhere Only We Know" - Voice Live Top 8 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Katie Kadan: "Lady Marmalade" - The Voice Live Top 8 Performances 2019
CLIP 12/09/19
Marybeth Byrd and Jake Hoot: "Up Where We Belong" - The Voice Live Top 8
CLIP 12/09/19
Season 18
  • Season 18

Episodes

NEW
S18 E3 | 03/02/20
The Blind Auditions, Part 3
S18 E2 | 02/25/20
The Blind Auditions, Part 2
PREMIERE
S18 E1 | 02/24/20
The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.