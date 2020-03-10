Main Content

The Voice
WATCH EPISODES

Chan Fuze Parties on King Floyd's "Groove Me" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

CLIP03/09/20
Also available on the nbc app

Chan Fuze sings King Floyd's "Groove Me" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Available until 03/10/22
Appearing:Nick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice blinds performances, the voice blinds, the voice 2020, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, chan fuze, groove me, king floyd, Chicago, entertaining, falsetto
S18 E43 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.