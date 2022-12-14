Main Content

Bryce Leatherwood and Blake Shelton Sing "Hillbilly Bone"NBC's The Voice Live Finale 2022

CLIP12/13/22

Bryce Leatherwood and his coach Blake Shelton perform "Hillbilly Bone" by Blake Shelton feat. Trace Adkins during the Live Finale on The Voice.

Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
