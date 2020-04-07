The Voice
Brittney Allen vs. Zan Fiskum - Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" - The Voice Battles 2020

CLIP04/06/20
Brittney Allen and Zan Fiskum fight it out on Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" during The Battles on The Voice.

Appearing:Nick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
The Voice, Season 19: First Look - Gwen Stefani Is Back!
CLIP 10/07/20
Kelly Clarkson Lures New Artists to Her Team with the Promise of Cute Clothes - The Voice 2020
CLIP 10/06/20
Kelly Clarkson Talks "I Dare You" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 10/05/20
The Voice Coaches Are Wowed by a New Group of Incredible Singers - The Voice 2020
CLIP 10/02/20
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: "Happy Anywhere" - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/28/20
Gwen Stefani Does Everything She Can to Get a Team Gwen Artist His Shirt - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/24/20
No Matter What, The Music Never Stops! - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/23/20
Blake, Gwen, John and Kelly Share Their Quarantine Routines - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/21/20
Gwen and Blake Are Rivals in the Chairs - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/21/20
Every Team Nick Battle from Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/16/20
Ten of the Best Four-Chair Turns - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/15/20
Every Team Blake Battle from Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/14/20
Can Gwen, John or Kelly Dethrone the Country King? - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/14/20
Every Team Legend Battle from Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/09/20
Every Team Kelly Battle from Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/07/20
Every Soul and R&B Performance from Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 09/02/20
Every Tear-Jerking Performance From Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/31/20
All of the A-List Performances From Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/26/20
Every Blocked Performance from Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/24/20
Every Four-Chair Turn From Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/19/20
The Making of Team Nick - Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/17/20
The Top 5 Finalists' Blind Auditions - Season 18 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/12/20
Every Country Performance from Season 18! - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/10/20
Every Season 18 Audition by Artists Under 20 - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/05/20
Every Season 18 Audition with an Instrument - The Voice 2020
CLIP 08/03/20
Every Season 18 Battle Performance - The Voice 2020
CLIP 07/29/20
Every Micah Iverson Performance - The Voice 2020
CLIP 07/27/20
Every CammWess Performance - The Voice 2020
CLIP 07/22/20
Every Thunderstorm Artis Performance - The Voice 2020
CLIP 07/20/20
Every Toneisha Harris Performance - The Voice 2020
CLIP 07/15/20
Every Todd Tilghman Performance - The Voice 2020
CLIP 07/13/20
Kelly, John, Blake and Gwen Sing Bob Marley’s Classic “One Love” - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
The Wait Is Over - The Voice Is Back!
CLIP 05/19/20
Alumni from The Voice Perform the Classic "What the World Needs Now Is Love" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Bon Jovi Performs "Limitless" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Nick Jonas Performs "Until We Meet Again" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Who Is the Winner of The Voice? - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Are Kelly, Blake, Nick and John Future Olympians? - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Todd Tilghman and Blake Shelton Perform John Mellencamp's "Authority Song" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
CammWess and John Legend Perform Elton John's "Rocket Man" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Toneisha Harris and Blake Shelton Perform Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Thunderstorm Artis and Nick Jonas Perform Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" - Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Kelly Clarkson Performs "I Dare You" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
John Legend Performs "Conversations in the Dark" and "All of Me" Medley - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform "Nobody But You" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Micah Iverson and Kelly Clarkson Perform Lady A's "I Run to You" - The Voice Finale 2020
CLIP 05/19/20
Bebe Rexha, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Artists and Coaches: "Let My Love Open the Door" - Voice Finale
CLIP 05/19/20
Toneisha Harris Performs Journey's "Faithfully" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Toneisha Harris Performs Her Original Song "My Superhero" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Todd Tilghman Performs His Original Song "Long Way Home" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
CammWess Performs Prince's "Purple Rain" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Thunderstorm Artis Performs His Original Song "Sedona" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Micah Iverson Performs Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
The Top 5 Finalists Perform Collective Soul's "Shine" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Todd Tilghman Performs MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Thunderstorm Artis: Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Micah Iverson Performs His Original Song "Butterflies" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
CammWess Performs His Original Song "Save It for Tomorrow" - The Voice Finale Performances 2020
CLIP 05/18/20
Which Voice Finalist Listens to Nat King Cole When They Need a Lift? - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/16/20
The Top 5 Artists from Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick Competing in The Voice Finale - 2020
CLIP 05/15/20
Carson and the Coaches Have Made It to the Finale (and John's Cheers Theme Parody) - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/15/20
Zan Fiskum's Instant Save Performance - "Always Remember Us This Way" - The Voice Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Toneisha Harris' Instant Save Performance - Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You" - The Voice Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Joanna Serenko's Instant Save Performance - Allen Stone's "Unaware" - The Voice Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Carson Daly and the Coaches Catch Up After the Top 9 Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Who Will Win the Instant Save? - The Voice Live Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Megan Danielle's Instant Save Performance - Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" - Voice Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
Allegra Miles' Instant Save Performance - Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood" - The Voice Top 9 Results 2020
CLIP 05/12/20
This Season's Mega Mentor James Taylor Performs "Moon River" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Megan Danielle Sings Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts the Most" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Zan Fiskum Sings Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
CammWess Performs the Kacey Musgraves song "Rainbow" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Micah Iverson: Death Cab for Cutie's "I Will Follow You Into the Dark" - Voice Top 9 Performances
CLIP 05/11/20
Toneisha Harris Sings Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Joanna Serenko Performs the Bill Withers Song "Lean on Me" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
The Top 9 Artists and Their Coaches Perform "Everyday People" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Allegra Miles Performs Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Todd Tilghman Performs the Collin Raye Song "Love, Me" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Thunderstorm Artis Performs Michael Bublé's "Home" - The Voice Top 9 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/11/20
Which of The Voice Top 9 Artists Saw The Jonas Brothers as Their First Concert? - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/09/20
The Semifinalists from Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick Competing in The Voice Top 9 - 2020
CLIP 05/08/20
Nick Jonas Has Too Much Caffeine as Carson and the Coaches Chat About Their Week - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/08/20
A Look Back at the Best Moments of the Season - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/06/20
How Carson and the Coaches Pulled Off the Special Live Top 17 Performances - The Voice 2020
CLIP 05/05/20
Mandi Castillo's Wildcard Instant Save Performance - Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" - Voice Results
CLIP 05/05/20
Joanna Serenko's Wildcard Instant Save Performance - "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" - Voice 2020
CLIP 05/05/20
Cedrice's Wildcard Instant Save Performance - Ariana Grande's "breathin" - The Voice Live Results
CLIP 05/05/20
Who Will Win the Wildcard Instant Save? - The Voice Live Top 17 Results
CLIP 05/05/20
Michael Williams' Wildcard Instant Save Performance - Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody" - Voice Results
CLIP 05/05/20
The Artists from Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick Competing in The Voice Live Top 17 - 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Todd Tilghman Sings Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Micah Iverson Sings Elton John's "Your Song" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
CammWess Sings the Bill Withers Song "Ain't No Sunshine" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Michael Williams Sings Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Arei Moon Sings the Bruno Mars Song "Finesse" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Roderick Chambers Sings Robin Thicke's "Lost Without U" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Zan Fiskum Sings Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Mandi Castillo Sings Jesse & Joy's "¡Corre!" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
CLIP 05/04/20
Allegra Miles Sings Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" - The Voice Live Top 17 Performances 2020
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.