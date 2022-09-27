Main Content

S22 E309/26/22

Blind Auditions, Part 3

Coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the third night of Blind Auditions.

TV-PGMusic Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Available until 09/26/23
Go to show page
Tags: The Voice, nbc the voice, watch the voice, voice season 22, Camila Cabello, gwen stefani, John Legend, blake shelton, carson daly, Blind Auditions, season 22 episode 3, the blind auditions part 3
  • Season 22

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Recap
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.