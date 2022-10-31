Main Content

Blake Shelton Came to Set Dressed as a King and More Fun Coach CostumesNBC's The Voice 2022

CLIP10/26/22

Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reminisce on some of their favorite Halloween costumes.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Camila CabelloBlake SheltonGwen StefaniJohn LegendCarson Daly
Go to show page
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, the voice season 22, Camila Cabello, John Legend, gwen stefani, blake shelton, Coaches, carson daly, Carson, host carson daly, New Coach, Funniest Moments, Halloween, behind the scenes, outtakes
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Preview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 22

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.