The Voice
Ben Allen's Instant Save Performance of Matt Stell's "Prayed for You" - The Voice Results 2020

CLIP12/08/20
Ben Allen performs the Matt Stell song "Prayed for You" in the Instant Save during the Live Top 9 Results on The Voice.

Appearing:Gwen StefaniJohn LegendBlake SheltonKelly ClarksonCarson Daly
S19 E162 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
