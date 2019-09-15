Behind Every Voice Is a Story

Tags: the voice, season 17, nbc the voice, john legend, gwen stefani, kelly clarkson, blake shelton, judges, coaches, team kelly, team legend, team gwen, team blake, carson daly, blind auditions, voice new season
S17 E11 minCurrent PreviewReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.