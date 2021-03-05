Main Content

Avery Roberson Intimately Sings Tim McGraw's "If You're Reading This" - Voice Blind Auditions 2021

CLIP03/05/21
Avery Roberson performs "If You're Reading This" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Appearing:Kelly ClarksonNick JonasJohn LegendBlake SheltonCarson Daly
Tags: The Voice, watch the voice, the voice blinds performances, the voice blinds, the voice 2021, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, blake shelton, avery roberson, if you're reading this, Tim McGraw, Team Blake
S20 E26 minSneak PeekReality and Game ShowPrimetime
