Alex Whalen Sings "Help Me Make It Through the Night"The Voice Blind AuditionsNBC

CLIP03/06/23

Alex Whalen performs Kris Kristofferson's "Help Me Make It Through the Night" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

NRReality and Game Show Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Blake SheltonKelly ClarksonNiall HoranChance the Rapper
Tags: The Voice, the voice on nbc, watch the voice, season 23, Blind Auditions, blinds, blake shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper, Team Blake, team kelly, team chance, team niall, best blind auditions, alex whalen, help me make it through the night
