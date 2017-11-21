The Voice
MONDAYS & TUESDAYS 8/7c

Addison Agen: "She Used to Be Mine"

CLIP11/20/17
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Addison Agen sings Sara Bareilles' "She Used to Be Mine" during the live Top 12 performances.

Available until 11/21/19
Appearing:Adam LevineBlake SheltonJennifer HudsonMiley CyrusCarson Daly
Tags: the voice, the voice nbc, the voice season 13, watch voice video, the voice live top 12 performances, team adam, adam levine, team miley, miley cyrus, team jennifer, jennifer hudson, team blake, blake shelton, addison agen, she used to be mine
S13 E182 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
