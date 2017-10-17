Adam Pearce vs. Whitney Fenimore: "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around"

Tags: the voice, the voice nbc, the voice season 13, the voice blind auditions, the voice blinds, team adam, adam levine, team cyrus, miley cyrus, team hudson, jenifer hudson, team shelton, blake shelton, ashland craft, you are my sunshine
S13 E78 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.