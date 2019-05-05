Olivia Comes Out to Patricia

Tags: the village, 107, season 1 episode 7, the village season 1, couldnt not love you, ron, frankie faison, patricia, lorraine toussaint, ron and patricia, olivia, gay, lgbtq, coming out, hailey kilgore, gordon, guy lockard
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.