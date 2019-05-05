The Village
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

Olivia Comes Out to Patricia

CLIP05/05/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Patricia (Lorraine Toussaint) learns Olivia (Hailey Kilgore) is gay, while Ron (Frankie Faison) gets another side of the story from Gordon (Guy Lockard).

Available until 03/19/20
Appearing:Moran AtiasDominic ChianeseWarren ChristieFrankie FaisonJerod HaynesDaren KagasoffMichaela McManusLorraine ToussaintGrace Dien
Tags: the village, 107, season 1 episode 7, the village season 1, couldnt not love you, ron, frankie faison, patricia, lorraine toussaint, ron and patricia, olivia, gay, lgbtq, coming out, hailey kilgore, gordon, guy lockard
S12 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (24)

Enzo Begins Again with Gwendolina
CLIP 05/23/19
Katie Meets Her Son
CLIP 05/21/19
Ava Says Goodbye to Ben
CLIP 05/16/19
Their Stories Are Just Beginning
CLIP 05/14/19
The Village Celebrates Christmas
CLIP 05/09/19
Sarah Defends Herself to Katie
CLIP 05/07/19
Olivia Comes Out to Patricia
CLIP 05/05/19
Sarah Tells Nick She Loves Him
CLIP 04/30/19
Gwendolina Finds Enzo
CLIP 04/28/19
Catch Up with The Village
CLIP 04/24/19
Katie Learns the Truth About Nick
CLIP 04/23/19
Enzo Has Nick's Back
CLIP 04/18/19
Nick Needs More Time to Heal
CLIP 04/16/19
Two Confessions
CLIP 04/11/19
Sarah Rescues Nick
CLIP 04/09/19
Sarah Leans on Nick
CLIP 04/04/19
Nick and Amy Connect
CLIP 04/02/19
Katie Will Always Be Sarah's Good Thing
CLIP 03/29/19
Patricia Tells Ron Her Cancer Is Back
CLIP 03/26/19
Sarah and Nick's Secret Past
CLIP 03/24/19
Friends Make the Best Family
CLIP 03/23/19
Patricia Keeps Her Secret from Ron
CLIP 03/19/19
Grace Van Dien Crochets Heart Beanies for The Village
CLIP 03/14/19
First Look: The Village
CLIP 03/05/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (10)

S1 E10 | 05/21/19
I Have Got You
S1 E9 | 05/14/19
I Am Defiant
S1 E8 | 05/07/19
Choosing to Hope
S1 E7 | 04/30/19
Couldn't Not Love You
S1 E6 | 04/23/19
Yes or No
S1 E5 | 04/16/19
Laid Bare
S1 E4 | 04/09/19
Heart on Fire
S1 E3 | 04/02/19
In Your Bones
S1 E2 | 03/26/19
Good Thing
S1 E1 | 03/19/19
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.