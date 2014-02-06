Jimmy and Ricky get cards with random words, such as gerbil and Spanx, and must work them into a casual conversation.
Appearing:
Tags: The Tonight Show, Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Derek, Derek Netflix, Word Sneak with Ricky Gervais, Word Sneak, cards, random words, gerbil, Spanx, casual conversation
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.