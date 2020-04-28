Main Content

Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon
WEEKNIGHTS 11:35/10:35c

The Tonight Show: At Home Edition (Go On, Git: Stanley Tucci's Sexy Negroni Mixing)

CLIP04/27/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

Jimmy kicks off another week of quarantine shows with a new show open and tells a few things to Go On, Git, including belts, Animal Crossing and Stanley Tucci mixing negronis in another Tonight Show home edition. Our partners at Salesforce are matching up to $250,000 of your donations to the World Central Kitchen! Help us provide meals to families in need by texting MEALS to 80100 to donate $10. US carriers only. Message, data and processing rates may apply.

Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Go On, Git, Stanley Tucci, Sexy Negroni Mixing
S7 E12711 minHighlightTalk and InterviewLate Night
2019-2020
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Hashtags: #TimeToMove
CLIP 11/12/20
21 Savage x Metro Boomin: Runnin' / Mr. Right Now
CLIP 11/12/20
James Spader Teases the New Season of The Blacklist
CLIP 11/12/20
Chris Paul Addresses Rumors He's Leaving Oklahoma City Thunder for the Phoenix Suns
CLIP 11/12/20
The Tonight Show Is James Spader's First Outing in Eight Months
CLIP 11/12/20
Trump Wants to Wreck Fox News with His Own Network | The Tonight Show
CLIP 11/12/20
Jimmy Gets a Sneak Peek of a Brand-New PS5 Game
CLIP 11/12/20
Brené Brown Reveals Which Four Skill Sets Make the Best Leaders
CLIP 11/11/20
Biden Slams Trump for Refusing to Concede Election | The Tonight Show
CLIP 11/11/20
Jimmy Fallon and Patty Smyth Dedicate Goodbye to You to President Trump
CLIP 11/11/20
Patty Smyth: Build a Fire
CLIP 11/11/20
Freestylin' with The Roots: Veteran’s Day Edition
CLIP 11/11/20
Michael Strahan and Jimmy Fallon Play a Round of Golf with a Twist
CLIP 11/11/20
Jimmy Fallon Has Big News About His New Book 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas
CLIP 11/10/20
Vince Vaughn's 7-Year-Old Son Loves Dangerous Films Like Dirty Harry
CLIP 11/10/20
Picture This: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
CLIP 11/10/20
Lorraine Bracco Bought a House in Italy for 1 Euro
CLIP 11/10/20
Trump in Denial About Getting Fired by America | The Tonight Show
CLIP 11/10/20
Vince Vaughn Needed His Nieces' Help to Prep for His Role in Freaky
CLIP 11/10/20
Gus Dapperton: Post Humorous
CLIP 11/10/20
Submit Your Kid’s Rap for Tonight Show’s "Kid Raps with Jimmy & Chance the Rapper"
CLIP 11/09/20
Pilot Voice Challenge with Kaley Cuoco
CLIP 11/09/20
Jimmy Fallon Surprises MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki
CLIP 11/09/20
Joe Biden Congratulated Megan Rapinoe on Her Engagement to Sue Bird
CLIP 11/09/20
Josh Johnson Stand-Up
CLIP 11/09/20
Kaley Cuoco’s Hair Caught on Fire at an Italian Club
CLIP 11/09/20
Go On, Git: Election Touch Screens, Daylight Savings
CLIP 11/09/20
Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump in 2020 Election | The Tonight Show
CLIP 11/09/20
Marc Maron Describes His Election Night Existential Panic
CLIP 11/06/20
Milo Ventimiglia Struggles to Live Up to This Is Us Character Jack
CLIP 11/06/20
Oneohtrix Point Never: I Don’t Love Me Anymore
CLIP 11/06/20
Trump Has No Plans to Concede the Election | The Tonight Show
CLIP 11/06/20
Thank You Notes: The Bachelorette, Steve Kornacki and John King
CLIP 11/06/20
Think Fast! with Kenan Thompson
CLIP 11/05/20
Dave Chappelle Almost Made Kenan Thompson Cry
CLIP 11/05/20
Kate Mara’s Husband Jamie Bell Scrapped Their Wedding Dance a Week Before the Ceremony
CLIP 11/05/20
James Blake: Godspeed
CLIP 11/05/20
Show Me Something Good: Ariana Grande Impression, Harry Potter Theme Song 
CLIP 11/05/20
Trump Supporters Upset About Fox News Calling Arizona for Biden | The Tonight Show
CLIP 11/05/20
Jimmy Fallon Sends Out a Message of Solidarity
CLIP 11/04/20
Sarah Silverman Was Bummed the Election Coverage Replaced The Bachelorette
CLIP 11/04/20
Steve Kornacki Got in Trouble in 2016 for His Map-Drawing Skills
CLIP 11/04/20
Trump Calls 2020 Election a "Fraud" Without Proof | The Tonight Show
CLIP 11/04/20
What Are You Doing Wednesdays: Toucan Steals Donut, Dog Relaxing on Hammock
CLIP 11/04/20
Dua Lipa Teases Her Virtual Concert Experience Studio 2054
CLIP 11/04/20
Common: Say Peace ft. Black Thought & PJ
CLIP 11/04/20
Big Boi and Sleepy Brown: We The Ones ft. Killer Mike & Big Rube
CLIP 11/02/20
Tonight Show Polls: Are You Excited for the Election to Be Over?
CLIP 11/02/20
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Won’t Binge the News on Election Day
CLIP 11/02/20
Trump Denies Plan to Declare Premature Victory on Election Night | The Tonight Show
CLIP 11/02/20
Anthony Anderson Still Has Scars From His First Protest
CLIP 11/02/20
Anthony Anderson Recorded Himself Having a Colonoscopy
CLIP 11/02/20
Trump Holds Yet Another Dangerous Rally | The Tonight Show
CLIP 10/30/20
Thank You Notes: Ballot Boxes, Halloween Full Moon
CLIP 10/30/20
Audience Suggestion Box: The Undertaker Brings Halloween to WWE
CLIP 10/30/20
Nick Offerman's All Rise Is Best Enjoyed with Some Charcuterie
CLIP 10/30/20
Stacey Abrams’ Warning About 2020 Election Results
CLIP 10/30/20
Busta Rhymes: YUUUU ft. Anderson .Paak
CLIP 10/30/20
Monster Hangover (Monster Mash Parody)
CLIP 10/29/20
Hashtags: #NewHalloweenTraditions
CLIP 10/29/20
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager on Winning MVP at the World Series
CLIP 10/29/20
America Ferrera's Final Episode of Superstore Was a Mess
CLIP 10/29/20
Borat Is the Funniest Man David Dobrik Has Ever Met
CLIP 10/29/20
Brothers Osborne: All Night
CLIP 10/29/20
Trump Thinks Biden Will Cancel Holidays | The Tonight Show
CLIP 10/29/20
Ken Jeong Says Joel McHale Is a Terrible Person
CLIP 10/28/20
Freaky Face Off with Ken Jeong
CLIP 10/28/20
Sam Hunt: Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s
CLIP 10/28/20
White House Claims Trump Ended COVID-19 Pandemic | The Tonight Show
CLIP 10/28/20
What Are You Doing Wednesdays: Piano-Playing Cat, Paddle Boarding Mishaps
CLIP 10/28/20
Mayor Pete Buttigieg Doesn't Want Voters to Get Too Comfortable
CLIP 10/28/20
Shawn Mendes Gets Vulnerable in His In Wonder Documentary
CLIP 10/27/20
Shawn Mendes: Intro/Wonder Medley
CLIP 10/27/20
Do Not Read: Enjoy Your Own Funeral
CLIP 10/27/20
Tig Notaro Thought She Was the Star of Army of the Dead
CLIP 10/27/20
Masculine Man Masks Commercial: Special Halloween Sale
CLIP 10/27/20
Trump and Biden Campaigns Go All Out Week Before Election | The Tonight Show
CLIP 10/27/20
Shawn Mendes Gushes About Quarantining with Camila Cabello
CLIP 10/27/20
Freestylin' with The Roots: Favorite Halloween Candy
CLIP 10/26/20
Sterling K. Brown Used His Abs to Encourage People to Vote
CLIP 10/26/20
Jimmy’s Exciting News About 5 More Sleeps
CLIP 10/26/20
Rina Sawayama: XS
CLIP 10/26/20
Zoe Lister-Jones Says There Was Paranormal Activity on The Craft: Legacy Set
CLIP 10/26/20
Overwatch Champion Matthew "Super" Delisi Reveals How He Came Up with His Nickname
CLIP 10/26/20
COVID-19 Strikes White House Again | The Tonight Show
CLIP 10/26/20
Chelsea Handler Is a Halloween Scrooge
CLIP 10/23/20
Thank You Notes: Apple Picking, Ghost Pepper Donut
CLIP 10/23/20
The War on Drugs: Ocean of Darkness
CLIP 10/23/20
Chelsea Handler Gets Serious in Her Comedy Special Evolution
CLIP 10/23/20
Donald Trump Jr. Gets a Little Too Excited in Fox News Interview | The Tonight Show
CLIP 10/23/20
Sen. Bernie Sanders Says Texas Can Change the Face of American Politics
CLIP 10/23/20
Patton Oswalt Wants Tiny Flamethrowers at the Presidential Debate
CLIP 10/22/20
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Stresses the Importance of Having a Voting Plan
CLIP 10/22/20
How Joe Biden Helped Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
CLIP 10/22/20
Trump and Biden Face Off In Final Debate | The Tonight Show
CLIP 10/22/20
Of Monsters and Men: Visitor
CLIP 10/22/20
Hashtags: #TheDebateInSixWords
CLIP 10/22/20
Lily James Responds to Mamma Mia! 3 Rumors
CLIP 10/21/20
Anthony Mackie Was Impeached in the Ninth Grade
CLIP 10/21/20
Trump Ditches Pence at 60 Minutes Interview | The Tonight Show
CLIP 10/21/20
Season 7
  • Season 8
  • Season 7

Episodes

S7 E197 | 09/18/20
Jessica Alba, Jack Huston, Keith Urban
S7 E196 | 09/17/20
Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wood, Penn & Teller
S7 E195 | 09/16/20
Sharon Stone, Shaquille O'Neal, Kylie Minogue
S7 E194 | 09/15/20
Ewan McGregor, Willie and Bobbie Nelson, Kesha
S7 E193 | 09/14/20
Jude Law, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, Summer Walker
S7 E192 | 09/11/20
Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid, The Flaming Lips
S7 E191 | 09/10/20
Miley Cyrus
S7 E190 | 09/09/20
Kevin Hart, Josh Charles, CHIKA
S7 E189 | 09/08/20
Joel McHale, Big Sean
S7 E188 | 08/20/20
Rachel Maddow, Fred Armisen, Tiwa Savage
S7 E187 | 08/19/20
Tyler Perry, Maisie Williams, Trevor Daniel
S7 E186 | 08/18/20
Hugh Jackman, Lili Reinhart, Buju Banton
S7 E185 | 08/17/20
Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett, Orville Peck & Shania Twain
S7 E184 | 08/13/20
Seth Meyers, David Blaine, Burna Boy
S7 E183 | 08/12/20
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell, Jessie Reyez
S7 E182 | 08/11/20
Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong, Trey Anastasio
S7 E180 | 08/06/20
Matthew McConaughey, Jaden Smith
S7 E179 | 08/05/20
Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro, Black Pumas
S7 E178 | 08/04/20
Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Griffin, Gracie Abrams
S7 E177 | 08/03/20
Common, Matisse Thybulle, Rufus Wainwright
S7 E176 | 07/30/20
Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alanis Morissette
S7 E175 | 07/29/20
Ice T, Jack Whitehall, Charlie Wilson
S7 E174 | 07/28/20
Michael Che, Megan Rapinoe, Angel Olsen
S7 E173 | 07/27/20
Mike Tyson, Adam Devine, Chronixx
S7 E172 | 07/23/20
Will Arnett, Michaela Coel, H.E.R.
S7 E171 | 07/22/20
Cameron Diaz, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kygo with OneRepublic
S7 E170 | 07/21/20
Andy Samberg, José Andrés, Perfume Genius
S7 E169 | 07/20/20
David Schwimmer, Alison Brie, Jimmy Buffett
S7 E168 | 07/16/20
Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate, Luke Combs
S7 E167 | 07/15/20
James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams, My Morning Jacket
S7 E166 | 07/14/20
Colin Jost, Rep. Val Demings, Davido
S7 E165 | 07/13/20
Charlize Theron, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Little Big Town
S7 E164 | 06/26/20
Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Richie, Blackpink
S7 E163 | 06/25/20
Shaquille O’Neal, John Lithgow, Ozuna
S7 E162 | 06/24/20
Russell Crowe, Ben Platt, Brittany Howard
S7 E161 | 06/23/20
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kenya Barris, Michael Stipe & Big Red Machine
S7 E160 | 06/22/20
John Legend, Mike Birbiglia
S7 E159 | 06/18/20
Don Cheadle, Reverend Al Sharpton, Luke Bryan
S7 E158 | 06/17/20
Sean Penn, Dr. Robin DiAngelo, Weezer
S7 E157 | 06/16/20
Gwyneth Paltrow, Zachary Quinto, Alec Benjamin
S7 E156 | 06/15/20
Martin Short, Bashir Salahuddin & Diallo Riddle, Randy Newman
S7 E155 | 06/12/20
Kevin Bacon, Aunjanue Ellis, Sarah Cooper, Christine and the Queens
S7 E154 | 06/11/20
Anthony Mackie, David Dobrik, Avril Lavigne
S7 E153 | 06/10/20
Robert De Niro, James Blake, Lenny Kravitz
S7 E152 | 06/09/20
The Co-Hosts of Queer Eye, Christian Slater, Sia
S7 E151 | 06/08/20
John Oliver, Spike Lee, BENEE ft. Gus Dapperton
S7 E150 | 06/04/20
Senator Bernie Sanders, Dr. Bernice A. King, Wyatt Cenac, Gary Clark Jr. Ft. The Roots
S7 E149 | 06/03/20
Senator Kamala Harris, Talib Kweli, Roy Wood Jr.
S7 E148 | 06/02/20
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Phoebe Robinson, W. Kamau Bell
S7 E52920 | 05/29/20
Tonight Show Staff Favorites - 05/29/20
S7 E52820 | 05/28/20
Tonight Show Staff Favorites - 05/28/20
S7 E52720 | 05/27/20
Tonight Show Staff Favorites - 05/27/20
S7 E52620 | 05/26/20
Tonight Show Staff Favorites - 05/26/20
S7 E52520 | 05/25/20
Tonight Show Staff Favorites - 05/25/20
S7 E145 | 05/21/20
Sofia Vergara, Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon, Courtney Barnett
S7 E144 | 05/20/20
Anthony Anderson, Michelle Dockery, Gary Clark Jr.
S7 E143 | 05/19/20
Ben Stiller, Hannah Gadsby, Tim McGraw
S7 E142 | 05/18/20
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cole Sprouse, Billy Corgan
S7 E141 | 05/15/20
Dwayne Johnson, Daveed Diggs, The Head and the Heart
S7 E140 | 05/14/20
Chris Evans, Mo Willems, Kane Brown
EXPIRING
S7 E139 | 05/13/20
David Spade, Kathryn Hahn, The Killers
EXPIRING
S7 E138 | 05/12/20
Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning, Maroon 5
EXPIRING
S7 E137 | 05/11/20
Seth MacFarlane, David Chang, Lady Antebellum
EXPIRING
S7 E136 | 05/08/20
Mark Ruffalo, Bill Murray & Guy Fieri, Miranda Lambert
EXPIRING
S7 E135 | 05/07/20
Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson & Judd Apatow, James Taylor
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.