Jimmy pens thank you notes to the new Gillette Fusion Proglide Flexball, Groupon skydiving deal and other things.
Appearing:
Tags: The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Kevin Spacey, Lewis Black, Thank You Notes, Adam Silver, Donald Sterling's Girlfriend, May 4th, Gillette Fusion Proglide Flexball, Groupon skydiving deal
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.