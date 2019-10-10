Steve Miller describes how his godfather, electric guitar inventor Les Paul, showed him how to record and make records, while T-Bone Walker taught him how to play the guitar behind his head and do the splits.
Available until 10/10/20
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
