The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
WEEKNIGHTS 11:35/10:35c

Shaun White Recaps the Sochi Olympics

CLIP02/28/14
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Jimmy asks Shaun about his experience about the Winter Olympics in Sochi, and how he named a trick the Tomahawk.

Appearing:
Tags: The Tonight Show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Denzel Washington, Shaun White, Sara Bareilles with The Roots, Winter Olympics in Sochi, Winter Olympics, Sochi, trick, Tomahawk
S1 E94 minInterviewTalk and InterviewLate Night
2014 Universal Television
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

David Spade Accidentally Volunteered to Pay for Adam Sandler's $9,000 Dinner
CLIP 07/22/19
Red Hearse: Half Love
CLIP 07/22/19
Wheel of Opinions with David Spade
CLIP 07/22/19
David Spade Turns a Vanderpump Rules Star into a Stand-Up Comedian
CLIP 07/22/19
Trump Crashes Make America Great Again-Themed Wedding
CLIP 07/22/19
Jeff Foxworthy Teaches His Mom to Text and New Comics How to Bring the Funny
CLIP 07/22/19
Robyn: Between the Lines/Love Is Free
CLIP 07/18/19
Jimmy Announces Tonight Show Summer Reads 2019
CLIP 07/18/19
Kenan Thompson Will Make a Cameo in the All That Reboot
CLIP 07/18/19
Mad Lib Theater with Kenan Thompson and Joe Manganiello
CLIP 07/18/19
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara Took on a Snake with an Axe and Katana Sword
CLIP 07/18/19
Trump Tries Distancing Himself from "Send Her Back" Rally Chant
CLIP 07/18/19
Joel McHale Did Not Tape His Stand-Up Special in North Korea
CLIP 07/17/19
This Week in Memes: When You Spot Your Man with a Random Girl in the Park
CLIP 07/17/19
Blake Griffin Demonstrates Why Post-Game Interviews Make Athletes Sound Stupid
CLIP 07/17/19
Joel McHale Survived Open Water Shark Diving with Rob Riggle
CLIP 07/17/19
Dusty Slay Stand-Up
CLIP 07/17/19
Marc Maron Explains Why Conspiracy Theories Are Garbage
CLIP 07/17/19
Jimmy FaceApp Filters Politicians
CLIP 07/17/19
Marc Maron Takes All the Vitamins and Turmeric Thanks to Some Guy
CLIP 07/17/19
Jennifer Lopez FaceTimes Jimmy with a First Look at the Hustlers Trailer
CLIP 07/16/19
David Crosby: Long Time Gone
CLIP 07/16/19
David Crosby Says "Never Say Never" to Reuniting Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
CLIP 07/16/19
Chance the Rapper Reveals the Cover, Title and Release Date of His Debut Album
CLIP 07/16/19
Box of Lies with Chance the Rapper
CLIP 07/16/19
Cameron Crowe Invites Jimmy to Reprise Almost Famous Role on Broadway
CLIP 07/16/19
Chance the Rapper Voiced a Secret Role in The Lion King
CLIP 07/16/19
Jimmy Remixes Trump's "If You're Not Happy, You Can Leave" Tweet
CLIP 07/16/19
Jesse Eisenberg Unveils His Limited Edition Action Figure
CLIP 07/15/19
Jimmy Recaps the Major New York City Blackout
CLIP 07/15/19
Do Not Read: Getting High: How to Really Do It
CLIP 07/15/19
Fran Lebowitz Tries to Not Talk About Her Netflix Series with Martin Scorsese
CLIP 07/15/19
Denzel Curry: RICKY/WISH Medley
CLIP 07/15/19
Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert Recreate the Stranger Things "NeverEnding Story" Duet
CLIP 07/15/19
Nicki Minaj Talks "Megatron," Her Latest Album Title and Posing Like a Queen
CLIP 06/27/19
Phoebe Robinson Attempts to Cry on Demand
CLIP 06/27/19
Jimmy and The Roots' Tarik Trotter Rap a Recap of the Democratic Debate
CLIP 06/27/19
Phoebe Robinson Went Full Warrior After Bungee Jumping Off a Bridge
CLIP 06/27/19
Wheel of Freestyle with Nicki Minaj
CLIP 06/27/19
Nicki Minaj and Jimmy Fallon Go to Red Lobster
CLIP 06/27/19
Julia Michaels: Hurt Again
CLIP 06/27/19
Colin Quinn Accidentally Spoils a Bit from His Comedy Special
CLIP 06/26/19
Jimmy Recaps Night One of the First Democratic Debate
CLIP 06/26/19
Daisy Ridley Raps Lil' Kim's "Lady Marmalade" Verse on the Spot
CLIP 06/26/19
Stranger Things Cast Surprises Fans at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum
CLIP 06/26/19
Colin Quinn Has Debate Advice for Unknown Democratic Presidential Candidates
CLIP 06/26/19
Jimmy Fallon Sings Advice to Democratic Candidates: "Don't Become a Meme"
CLIP 06/26/19
Daisy Ridley Teaches Jimmy How to Pour a Perfect Pint
CLIP 06/26/19
Little Big Town: The Daughters
CLIP 06/26/19
Sebastian Maniscalco Shares Sneak Peek of Him Preparing to Host the 2019 MTV VMAs
CLIP 06/25/19
Trevor Noah Spoke to Astronauts in Space at NASA
CLIP 06/25/19
Wheel of Political Impressions with Trevor Noah
CLIP 06/25/19
Jimmy and Tarik Debate Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Update
CLIP 06/25/19
Tonight Show Polls: How Excited Are You for the Debates?
CLIP 06/25/19
Penn & Teller Show Off a Lying, Cheating, Swindling Card Trick
CLIP 06/25/19
Can You Feel It? with Chrissy Teigen
CLIP 06/24/19
Donald Trump Gets "Cocked and Loaded" for a War with Iran
CLIP 06/24/19
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Shows Off Her Adorable Negotiation Skills
CLIP 06/24/19
Aldous Harding: The Barrel
CLIP 06/24/19
Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle Bring Fly Girls Back and Make Chicago Funny Again
CLIP 06/24/19
Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle on the Origin of History of Rap and Slow Jam the News
CLIP 06/24/19
"A Hero Falls" with Bashir and Diallo
CLIP 06/24/19
Madonna Gets Flustered Remembering Jimmy Introducing Her to President Obama
CLIP 06/20/19
Trump Responds to Iran Shooting Down a U.S. Drone
CLIP 06/20/19
Hashtags: #WeddingFail
CLIP 06/20/19
Jimmy Pitches How I Built This' Guy Raz a Solid Waffle Business Idea
CLIP 06/20/19
Neon Dance Battle with Madonna
CLIP 06/20/19
Madonna Proposes to Jimmy Fallon
CLIP 06/20/19
Michael Strahan Gets Booed at a Phillies Game, Debuts TikTok Dad Dancing Moves
CLIP 06/19/19
Nikki Bella Spoiled Game of Thrones' Finale for Her Boyfriend and Sister Brie's Husband
CLIP 06/19/19
Charades with Michael Strahan, Nikki and Brie Bella
CLIP 06/19/19
Trump Polls Orlando Rally Audience for 2020 Campaign Slogans
CLIP 06/19/19
Adam Devine Bombed Big Time at a Military Base
CLIP 06/18/19
Wheel of Freestyle, Vol. 3 with Lin-Manuel Miranda
CLIP 06/18/19
Random Object Shootout with NBA Draft Stars
CLIP 06/18/19
Adam Devine Angrily Serenades Jimmy with Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn"
CLIP 06/18/19
Trump Campaign Launches 2020 Campaign with "45 Fest"
CLIP 06/18/19
Willie Nelson Is "Chief Tester" at His Weed Company
CLIP 06/18/19
O.J. Simpson Joins Twitter and Trump Kicks Out His Chief of Staff for Coughing
CLIP 06/17/19
This Guy Gets It with Horatio Sanz
CLIP 06/17/19
Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele Improvised Songs for Toy Story 4
CLIP 06/17/19
Horatio Sanz and Jimmy Got Yelled At by Tom Brokaw for Playing Wiffle Ball
CLIP 06/17/19
Keegan-Michael Key Is Dreading Beyoncé Questions While Promoting The Lion King
CLIP 06/17/19
Perry Farrell Talks Antiquing and Taking Lollapalooza International
CLIP 06/17/19
Horatio Sanz Imagines What's Next for Black Monday's Season 2 After the Crash
CLIP 06/17/19
Chef Ivan Orkin Challenges Jimmy to a Ramen Noodle Slurp-Off
CLIP 06/14/19
Thank You Notes: Water Balloon Fights, Buying Whiskey for Father's Day
CLIP 06/14/19
Ramy Youssef Can Humanize a Muslim Family, Can't Humanize New Jersey
CLIP 06/14/19
The Stranger Things Cast Teaches Jimmy the "Chicken Noodle Soup" Song
CLIP 06/14/19
Jimmy Showcases His Mudpuppy DADA and MAMA Puzzles and Flashcards
CLIP 06/14/19
Unpopular Father's Day Cards
CLIP 06/14/19
Search Party with the Stranger Things Cast
CLIP 06/14/19
Trump Admits He'd Take Campaign Dirt from Foreign Nations
CLIP 06/13/19
Jimmy Tells the Story of the First Time His Parents Met His Future In-Laws
CLIP 06/13/19
Ryan Tedder on How Songland Is Like a Cooking Show for Making Music
CLIP 06/13/19
Josh Charles Reflects on Robin Williams 30 Years After Dead Poets Society
CLIP 06/13/19
Hashtags: #DadQuotes
CLIP 06/13/19
Sienna Miller Schools Jimmy on Philadelphia Accents
CLIP 06/13/19
Ryan Tedder Ignored Paul McCartney with a "New Phone, Who Dis?" Text
CLIP 06/13/19
Chris Hemsworth Debuts Fat Thor Singing Johnny Cash
CLIP 06/12/19
Season 6
  • Season 6

Episodes (99)

NEW
S6 E165 | 07/18/19
July 18 - Kenan Thompson, Joe Manganiello, Robyn
NEW
S6 E164 | 07/17/19
Joel McHale, Marc Maron, Blake Griffin, Dusty Slay
NEW
S6 E163 | 07/16/19
Chance the Rapper, David Crosby and Cameron Crowe, David Crosby
NEW
S6 E162 | 07/15/19
Jesse Eisenberg, Fran Lebowitz, Denzel Curry
S6 E161 | 06/27/19
Nicki Minaj, Phoebe Robinson, Julia Michaels
S6 E160 | 06/26/19
Daisy Ridley, Colin Quinn, Little Big Town
S6 E159 | 06/25/19
Trevor Noah, Sebastian Maniscalco, Penn & Teller
S6 E158 | 06/24/19
June 24 - Chrissy Teigen, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, Aldous Harding
S6 E157 | 06/20/19
June 20 - Madonna, Guy Raz, Ari Lennox
S6 E156 | 06/19/19
Michael Strahan, Nikki & Brie Bella, Sleater-Kinney
S6 E155 | 06/18/19
June 18 - Willie Nelson, Adam Devine
S6 E154 | 06/17/19
June 17 - Keegan-Michael Key, Horatio Sanz, Perry Farrell
S6 E153 | 06/14/19
June 14 - Stranger Things Cast, Ramy Youssef, Ivan Orkin
S6 E152 | 06/13/19
Sienna Miller, Josh Charles, Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic
S6 E151 | 06/12/19
June 12 - Chris Hemsworth, Jonas Brothers
S6 E148 | 05/24/19
Dana Carvey, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloe Hilliard
S6 E147 | 05/23/19
Harrison Ford, Richard Madden, Bazzi
S6 E146 | 05/22/19
Millie Bobby Brown, Jeff Ross, Richard Curtis, Lang Lang
S6 E145 | 05/21/19
Kevin Hart, Beanie Feldstein, Mabel
S6 E144 | 05/20/19
John Lithgow, J Balvin, Sean Paul & J Balvin
S6 E143 | 05/17/19
May 17 - Gabrielle Union, DJ Khaled, Vampire Weekend
S6 E142 | 05/16/19
Jessica Alba, Yara Shahidi, The Head and the Heart
S6 E141 | 05/15/19
Howard Stern, Of Monsters and Men
S6 E140 | 05/14/19
Jeff Daniels, Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx, Maluma
S6 E139 | 05/13/19
May 13 - Milo Ventimiglia, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Morrissey
S6 E138 | 05/10/19
May 10 - Emma Thompson, Sophie Turner, Paula Pell, Amirah Kassem
S6 E137 | 05/09/19
Halle Berry, Chris Kattan, Luke Combs
S6 E136 | 05/08/19
Maya Rudolph, Rita Ora, Kygo & Rita Ora
S6 E135 | 05/07/19
May 7 - Amy Poehler, Ryan Eggold, Vampire Weekend
S6 E134 | 05/06/19
May 6 - Will Smith, Laurie Metcalf, Phil Hanley
S6 E133 | 05/02/19
May 2 - Ryan Reynolds, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Protoje
S6 E132 | 05/01/19
May 1 - Alexander Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Fontaines D.C.
S6 E131 | 04/30/19
April 30 - Charlize Theron, Desus and Mero, Robert Irwin
S6 E130 | 04/29/19
Kate McKinnon, Noah Centineo, Mac DeMarco
S6 E129 | 04/26/19
April 26 - Sting, KJ Apa
S6 E128 | 04/25/19
April 25 - Paul Rudd, Diane Guerrero, Leonard Ouzts
S6 E127 | 04/24/19
April 24 - Brie Larson, Wyatt Cenac, Wu-Tang Clan
S6 E126 | 04/23/19
Dr. Phil McGraw, Sophia Bush, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Maggie Rogers
S6 E125 | 04/22/19
Nathan Lane, Pitbull, Philippe Cousteau, Lenny Marcus
S6 E124 | 04/19/19
Michael Shannon, Jane Goodall, Winnie Harlow, Jess Salomon
S6 E123 | 04/18/19
Andy Cohen, Pete Davidson, Mario, Michael and Marco Andretti, José Andrés
S6 E122 | 04/17/19
April 17 - Kate Beckinsale, Ralph Macchio, Rudy Francisco
S6 E121 | 04/16/19
Alex Rodriguez, Ashley Benson, Jade Bird
S6 E120 | 04/15/19
April 15 - Cher, Cher and The Cher Show Cast
S6 E119 | 04/12/19
Ethan Hawke, Dwyane Wade, Kate del Castillo, Ronny Chieng
S6 E118 | 04/11/19
Emma Stone, Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox, Tank and the Bangas
S6 E117 | 04/10/19
Drew Barrymore, Lily Collins, Terry Gilliam, Beast Coast
S6 E116 | 04/09/19
Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Brooks & Dunn ft. Midland
S6 E115 | 04/08/19
Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Metz, Jennifer Kupcho and Maria Fassi, Juice WRLD
S6 E114 | 04/05/19
Taraji P. Henson, Jason Clarke, Nate Bargatze
S6 E113 | 04/04/19
Kit Harington, Elle Fanning, Khalid
S6 E112 | 04/03/19
Alec Baldwin, Kelly Clarkson
S6 E111 | 04/02/19
Sam Rockwell, Kathie Lee Gifford, A Performance by Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
S6 E110 | 04/01/19
Tracy Morgan, Maisie Williams, Patrick Mahomes, The Zombies
S6 E109 | 03/25/19
Conor McGregor, Michael Che, Rachel Feinstein, Frank Pellegrino Jr.
S6 E108 | 03/22/19
Norman Reedus, Ilana Glazer, Mikaela Shiffrin, James Veitch
S6 E107 | 03/21/19
March 21 - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joel Kinnaman, A Performance from Ain't Too Proud
S6 E106 | 03/20/19
Armie Hammer, Jemaine Clement, ScHoolboy Q
S6 E105 | 03/19/19
Kobe Bryant, Aidy Bryant, Natalie Morales, FLETCHER
S6 E104 | 03/18/19
Jordan Peele, Malcolm Gladwell, Marlon du Toit, Sharon Van Etten
S6 E103 | 03/15/19
Ice T, Russell Wilson, Ozuna
S6 E102 | 03/14/19
Oscar Isaac, Lilly Singh, Fallonventions, Jimmy Carr
S6 E101 | 03/13/19
Mark Ruffalo, Jim Jeffries, Normani ft. 6LACK
S6 E100 | 03/12/19
Keira Knightley, Jon Glaser, The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer
S6 E99 | 03/11/19
Ricky Gervais, Karlie Kloss, Maren Morris
S6 E98 | 03/01/19
Ryan Seacrest, Jack Whitehall, Shin Lim
S6 E97 | 02/28/19
John Mulaney, Kevin Nealon, 2 Chainz ft. Marsha Ambrosius
S6 E96 | 02/27/19
Jessica Chastain, Patton Oswalt, Katy Tur, Gary Clark Jr.
S6 E95 | 02/26/19
Tyler Perry, Sarah Hyland, Weezer
S6 E94 | 02/25/19
February 25 - Tina Fey, Ben Stiller, Robert Irwin, Robert De Niro, Florida Georgia Line
S6 E93 | 02/22/19
John Legend, Hasan Minhaj, John Legend with The Roots
S6 E92 | 02/21/19
Ken Jeong, Kate Upton, Anderson .Paak
S6 E91 | 02/20/19
Hoda Kotb, Daveed Diggs, Mo Amer
S6 E90 | 02/19/19
Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Carpenter, WALK THE MOON
S6 E89 | 02/18/19
Jeff Daniels, Paul Shaffer, Wallows
S6 E88 | 02/15/19
Kim Kardashian West, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Christina Tosi
S6 E86 | 02/13/19
Steve Martin & Martin Short, Tim Tebow, Avril Lavigne
S6 E85 | 02/12/19
Will Forte, Gigi Hadid, Blake Mycoskie, Gashi ft. G-Eazy
S6 E84 | 02/11/19
Adam Sandler, Stephen Merchant, Big Bird, Metro Boomin ft. Gunna
S6 E83 | 02/08/19
Rebel Wilson, Willie Geist, Nathan Macintosh
S6 E82 | 02/07/19
Kim Kardashian West, James Cameron, Christina Tosi
S6 E81 | 02/06/19
Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Williams, Rob Gronkowski, Ronnie Milsap ft. Little Big Town
S6 E80 | 02/05/19
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Savannah Guthrie, Henry Winkler, Lizzo
S6 E79 | 02/04/19
Christoph Waltz, Rory McIlroy, The Band's Visit
S6 E78 | 02/01/19
Anthony Mackie, Tim Gunn, Matthew Broussard
S6 E77 | 01/31/19
Seth Meyers, Danai Gurira, Dan White
S6 E76 | 01/30/19
Kenan Thompson, Luis Fonsi
S6 E75 | 01/29/19
Matthew Broderick, Spike Lee, Maddie Ziegler, Alysa Liu, Yo Gotti ft. Lil Baby
S6 E74 | 01/28/19
Shaquille O'Neal, Colin Quinn, 21 Savage
S6 E73 | 01/25/19
Matt LeBlanc, Nikki & Brie Bella, Jo Firestone
S6 E72 | 01/24/19
Jada Pinkett Smith, Backstreet Boys
S6 E71 | 01/23/19
Molly Shannon, Zachary Quinto, Robert Irwin
S6 E70 | 01/22/19
Gina Rodriguez, Lil Rel Howery, Brothers Osborne
S6 E69 | 01/21/19
Kerry Washington, JoJo Siwa, Joe Jackson
EXPIRING
S6 E68 | 01/18/19
Elizabeth Banks, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martha Stewart
EXPIRING
S6 E67 | 01/17/19
Rachel Brosnahan, Howie Mandel, Roy Wood Jr.
EXPIRING
S6 E66 | 01/16/19
Don Cheadle, Rita Ora
EXPIRING
S6 E65 | 01/15/19
January 15 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, José Andrés, Bad Bunny, José Feliciano & Ozuna
EXPIRING
S6 E64 | 01/14/19
Samuel L. Jackson, Judd Apatow, MØ
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.