Sean Finnerty makes his TV debut on The Tonight Show with jokes about his experiences moving to the U.S. from Ireland, including inappropriate immigration conversations and horrific airline experiences.
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, Sean Finnerty, Stand-Up
