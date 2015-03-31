Puppies Predict the 2015 Final Four Championship

Jimmy welcomes back his panel of puppies to predict the results of the upcoming NCAA Championship between Final Four contenders.
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, Puppies Predict, Mach Madness, Ginal Four NCAA, NCAA Basketball, NCAA Basketball Tournament, Kentucky Wildcats, Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan State Spartans, Duke Blue Devils
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.