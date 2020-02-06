Lana Condor reveals the personal cause that led to a trip to Vietnam with Michelle Obama, chats about To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and teases when to expect the final movie in the hit trilogy.
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, lana condor, Dissing, barack obama, Queen Michelle, to all the boys, Trilogy
