Jimmy, The Roots and The Voice Coaches Sing a Mashup of Their Hits (A Cappella)

Jimmy and The Roots join The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, plus host Carson Daly, for an a cappella mashup of their hit songs.
Available until 12/10/19
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: tonight show, talk, Jimmy Fallon, the tonight show, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon, the roots, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Carson Daly, the voice, spotlight, she will be loved, i'll name the dogs, miss independent, a cappella
