Jimmy Reveals J.J. Watt Is Sports Illustrated's 2017 Sportsperson of the Year

Jimmy reveals 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year honoree Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, who chats about raising over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery, his injury and his stylish cane.
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
