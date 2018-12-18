Jimmy Announces Tonight Show Heading to Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about opening up a new tour of Hamilton in Puerto Rico, and Jimmy announces he will join him in Puerto Rico for a special Tonight Show episode.
Available until 12/17/19
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: tonight show, talk, Jimmy Fallon, the tonight show, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon, the roots, lin-manuel miranda, hamilton, mary poppins, mary poppins returns, tyler ninja blevins, thursday night football tonight, black thought, salaam remi, streams of thought
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.