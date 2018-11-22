Jerry Seinfeld runs into Jimmy stuffing his face backstage and decides to open the show when it becomes clear the Tonight Show host is too full to do the monologue.
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: Tonight Show, talk, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, Jimmy Fallon, the roots, jerry seinfeld, comedians in cards getting coffee, Brian Regan, Loudermilk, Robert Irwin, cold open, Thanksgiving favor, monologue
