Fallonventions: Meet the Inventors

CLIP09/22/14

After their appearance with Jimmy, the inventors go in depth about Ellie's Jellies, the No-Sweat Sweatshirt and Power Paws with Tonight Show correspondent Arthur.

Talk and Interview Late Night Web Exclusive
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
