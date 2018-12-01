Dolly Parton's Husband Wants a Threesome with Jennifer Aniston

Dolly Parton explains how she got involved with Jennifer Aniston to do the soundtrack for Dumplin' and reveals why her husband got so excited about her making music for the film.
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: tonight show, talk, Jimmy Fallon, the tonight show, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon, the roots, dolly parton, dumplin, jennifer anniston, threesome, jokes, comedy, TSJF Interview
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.