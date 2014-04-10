Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon
WEEKNIGHTS 11:35/10:35c

Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic Tell Old Nirvana Stories - Part 1

CLIP04/09/14
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Ahead of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic tell stories from the early days and remember their friend Kurt Cobain.

Appearing:
Tags: The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner, Dave Grohl & Krist Noveselic, Stevie Nicks, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, induction, Nirvana, early days, Kurt Cobain
S1 E384 minInterviewTalk and InterviewLate Night
2014 Universal Television
