The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
WEEKNIGHTS 11:35/10:35c

Best of Jamie Foxx on The Tonight Show

CLIP11/12/18
Details
Also available on the NBC app

In honor of Jamie Foxx's return to The Tonight Show, watch his most hilarious moments with Jimmy Fallon.

Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: tonight show, talk, Jimmy Fallon, the tonight show, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon, the roots, jamie foxx, robin hood, 1999, best of jamie foxx, wheel of musical impressions, parody, improv, stand-up
S6 E305 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewLate Night
2018
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Chrissy Metz and Jimmy Improvise a This Is Us Theme Song
CLIP 09/20/19
Sheryl Crow ft. Chris Stapleton: Tell Me When It's Over
CLIP 09/20/19
Paul Giamatti Pitches a Song Idea for Sideways the Broadway Musical
CLIP 09/20/19
Hashtags: #FallSongs
CLIP 09/20/19
The Longest Pong
CLIP 09/20/19
Paul Giamatti Keeps Getting Mistaken for Larry the Cable Guy
CLIP 09/20/19
Chrissy Metz Totally Named This Is Us
CLIP 09/20/19
Trump Dines with Australia's Prime Minister and KFC CEO
CLIP 09/20/19
Courtesy of the Gentleman at the Bar with Brad Pitt
CLIP 09/19/19
Sylvester Stallone Explains Why He Hated Rocky IV Nemesis Dolph Lundgren IRL
CLIP 09/19/19
Cedric the Entertainer Worked as an Undercover Sears Security Guard
CLIP 09/19/19
Sylvester Stallone Reacts to Henry Winkler Using Rocky as Inspiration for The Fonz
CLIP 09/19/19
Mark Normand Stand-Up
CLIP 09/19/19
Trump Autographs California Border Wall
CLIP 09/19/19
Thank You Notes: Ad Astra, 25th Anniversary of Friends
CLIP 09/19/19
Cedric the Entertainer Reveals What's Located on the St. Louis Street Named After Him
CLIP 09/19/19
Nick Kroll Reveals What Jimmy’s Hormone Monster Sounds Like
CLIP 09/18/19
President Trump Announces New Sanctions Against Iran
CLIP 09/18/19
Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Debunks the Biggest Video Game Myths
CLIP 09/18/19
Residente ft. Bad Bunny: Bellacoso
CLIP 09/18/19
Dennis Miller Was Hissed at by a Child Monk
CLIP 09/18/19
Nick Kroll Shares His Impressions of Dogs, Sheep and French Dolphins
CLIP 09/18/19
Wheel of Impressions with Nick Kroll
CLIP 09/18/19
Sarah Paulson Freaked Out When Cher Touched Her at the Met Gala
CLIP 09/17/19
Sean Spicer's Dancing with the Stars Outfit Goes Viral
CLIP 09/17/19
How Dare You! with Michelle Dockery
CLIP 09/17/19
Michelle Dockery Spills About Duchess Kate Middleton's Visit to Downton Abbey
CLIP 09/17/19
The Lumineers: Life in the City
CLIP 09/17/19
Fallonventions: S-Cubed, Dhrona, Sneezy Car
CLIP 09/17/19
Charli XCX ft. Christine and the Queens: Gone
CLIP 09/16/19
Jimmy Announces The Tonight Show Is Headed to the University of Texas at Austin
CLIP 09/16/19
Jimmy and Chef Eric Ripert Teach College Students How to Make a Gourmet Dorm Room Recipe
CLIP 09/16/19
Lilly Singh Is Schooling NBC About How to Treat a Woman Talk Show Host (Extended Interview)
CLIP 09/16/19
College Students Take Over the Tonight Show Audience
CLIP 09/16/19
Thank You Notes with Lilly Singh
CLIP 09/16/19
Sen. Kamala Harris Takes Questions from College Students in the Tonight Show Audience
CLIP 09/16/19
Charli XCX Explains Why Her Charli Cover Art Isn't the Most Revealing Part of the Album
CLIP 09/16/19
Slow Jam the News with Senator Kamala Harris
CLIP 09/16/19
Sen. Kamala Harris on Hitchhiking to Graduation, Women's Health, Climate Crisis
CLIP 09/16/19
Thank You Notes: Hustlers for Casting Lizzo, Fancy Bloody Marys
CLIP 09/12/19
Jennifer Garner's Daughter Affectionately Calls Her "Fun-Killer" Mom
CLIP 09/12/19
Democratic Candidates Try Not to Swear During Third Primary Debate
CLIP 09/12/19
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Ty Dolla $ign and DaBaby: Hot Girl Summer/Cash Sh** Medley
CLIP 09/12/19
Jim Jefferies Is a Fail to His Son and a Bad Immigrant to America
CLIP 09/12/19
Secret Ingredient with Jennifer Garner and Jim Jefferies
CLIP 09/12/19
Jim Jefferies Let an Identity Thief Keep Using His Credit Card
CLIP 09/12/19
Kim Kardashian West and Winnie Harlow Bonded Over Autoimmune Issues
CLIP 09/11/19
Show Me Your Phone with Kim Kardashian West
CLIP 09/11/19
Third Democratic Primary Debate Set for Three Hours
CLIP 09/11/19
#Blessed #Inspired: Keep Going, You're Almost There!
CLIP 09/11/19
Kim Kardashian West Sets the Record Straight About Moving to Wyoming
CLIP 09/11/19
Iggy Pop: James Bond
CLIP 09/11/19
Jennifer Lopez Personally Called Cardi B to Get Her Stripping Expertise for Hustlers
CLIP 09/10/19
President Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton
CLIP 09/10/19
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Nailed the High Notes While Performing on Tour with Her
CLIP 09/10/19
Ryan Hamilton Stand-Up
CLIP 09/10/19
Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Version of Alex Rodriguez's Proposal
CLIP 09/10/19
Russell Westbrook Teaches Jimmy His Seated Pre-Game Dance Routine
CLIP 09/10/19
The History of Music Video Dancing (w/ Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Fallon)
CLIP 09/10/19
Russell Westbrook Reacts to His NBA 2K20 Fan Rating
CLIP 09/10/19
Ashton Kutcher and Jimmy Have a Cow Milking Contest
CLIP 09/09/19
Billie Lourd Sings "Africa" to Recover from Gory American Horror Story: 1984 Scenes
CLIP 09/09/19
Sheryl Crow ft. Jason Isbell: Everything Is Broken
CLIP 09/09/19
Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Adele Might Be Responsible for His Spiteful Mustache 
CLIP 09/09/19
This Week in Memes: When You're Nailin' That Cialis Commercial Audition
CLIP 09/09/19
Trump Attacks John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Twitter
CLIP 09/09/19
US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Calls Out Drake for Not Congratulating Her
CLIP 09/09/19
Kelly Clarkson Defends Encouraging Taylor Swift to Rerecord Her Masters
CLIP 09/08/19
Tonight Show Superlatives: 2019 NFL Season - Patriots and Steelers
CLIP 09/08/19
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx Recall Filming Just Mercy's Emotional Courtroom Scene
CLIP 09/08/19
Kane Brown: Homesick
CLIP 09/08/19
Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon Go to Medieval Times
CLIP 09/08/19
The Roots' Tarik Trotter Lightly Roasts NFL Mascots
CLIP 09/08/19
Ryan Seacrest Confesses He Clogged a Kardashian's Toilet
CLIP 09/06/19
Thank You Notes: US Open, Pennywise
CLIP 09/06/19
Trump Administration Rolls Back Light Bulb Efficiency Standards
CLIP 09/06/19
Magician Derren Brown Guesses Jimmy's Crush and Hypnotizes Questlove
CLIP 09/06/19
Ryan Seacrest Discovered Marilyn Manson Is a Jonas Brothers Fan
CLIP 09/06/19
Robin Thede Won Jackée Harry Over with Her 227 Impression on A Black Lady Sketch Show
CLIP 09/06/19
Biden's Eye Bleeds During CNN Town Hall
CLIP 09/05/19
Kendall Jenner on North West's Fashionista Style and Picking Psalm West's Name 
CLIP 09/05/19
Desus and Mero Sound Off on Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich, Bill de Blasio's Pizza Choices
CLIP 09/05/19
Kendall Jenner Wants to Set Up Rihanna and Brad Pitt
CLIP 09/05/19
Tanya Tucker ft. Brandi Carlile: The Wheels of Laredo
CLIP 09/05/19
Desus and Mero Share Shroom Stories and High School Memories
CLIP 09/05/19
Pour It Out with Kendall Jenner
CLIP 09/05/19
#MeAlsoMe with Orlando Bloom
CLIP 09/04/19
Water War with Orlando Bloom
CLIP 09/04/19
Jack White and Brendan Benson Explain The Raconteurs' 10-Year Break 
CLIP 09/04/19
The Raconteurs: Only Child
CLIP 09/04/19
Bill Murray Made Constance Wu Feed His Parking Meter
CLIP 09/04/19
Constance Wu Hears About Wu-Tang Coming to Hulu
CLIP 09/04/19
Orlando Bloom Responds to Cara Delevingne's "Bloomy" Nickname
CLIP 09/04/19
The Raconteurs: Shine the Light on Me
CLIP 09/04/19
Orlando Bloom Bonded with Katy Perry over Apple Cider Vinegar
CLIP 09/04/19
Cara Delevingne Ate a Rat for Bear Grylls
CLIP 09/03/19
Cara Delevingne Plays "Sweet Home Alabama" on Guitar Behind Her Back
CLIP 09/03/19
Alec Benjamin: Jesus in LA
CLIP 09/03/19
Trump Closely Monitors Hurricane Dorian
CLIP 09/03/19
Jimmy Had US Open Tennis Stars Secretly Slip Funny Words into Their Interviews
CLIP 09/03/19
Season 6
  • Season 6

Episodes (90)

NEW
S6 E195 | 09/20/19
Paul Giamatti, Chrissy Metz, Sheryl Crow ft. Chris Stapleton
NEW
S6 E194 | 09/19/19
September 19 - Sylvester Stallone, Cedric the Entertainer, Mark Normand
NEW
S6 E193 | 09/18/19
Nick Kroll, Dennis Miller, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Residente ft. Bad Bunny
NEW
S6 E192 | 09/17/19
Sarah Paulson, Michelle Dockery, The Lumineers, Fallonventions
NEW
S6 E191 | 09/16/19
Senator Kamala Harris, Lilly Singh, Charli XCX, Charli XCX ft. Christine and the Queens
S6 E190 | 09/12/19
Jennifer Garner, Jim Jefferies, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Ty Dolla $ign and DaBaby
S6 E189 | 09/11/19
Kim Kardashian West, Kim Kardashian West & Winnie Harlow, Iggy Pop
S6 E188 | 09/10/19
Jennifer Lopez, Russell Westbrook, Ryan Hamilton
S6 E187 | 09/09/19
Ashton Kutcher, Billie Lourd, Bianca Andreescu, Sheryl Crow ft. Jason Isbell
S6 E186 | 09/08/19
Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown
S6 E185 | 09/06/19
Ryan Seacrest, Robin Thede, Magician Derren Brown
S6 E184 | 09/05/19
Kendall Jenner, Desus and Mero, Tanya Tucker ft. Brandi Carlile
S6 E183 | 09/04/19
Orlando Bloom, Constance Wu, Jack White & Brendan Benson, The Raconteurs
S6 E182 | 09/03/19
Bill Hader, Cara Delevingne, Lester Holt, Alec Benajmin
S6 E181 | 08/15/19
John Travolta, Marlon Wayans, Mary Beth Keane, Caroline Jones
S6 E180 | 08/14/19
Ice Cube, Kieran Culkin, Alessia Cara, Juanes & Alessia Cara
S6 E179 | 08/13/19
Henry Golding, Jonathan Groff, Rick Ross ft. Swizz Beatz
S6 E178 | 08/12/19
Common, Kate Upton, Common ft. Swizz Beatz
S6 E177 | 08/08/19
August 8 - Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), Lil Rel Howery, Natalie Merchant
S6 E176 | 08/07/19
Greg Kinnear, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Big Sean
S6 E175 | 08/06/19
August 6 - Dakota Johnson, Post Malone, Jon Lovitz, Tyler Childers
S6 E174 | 08/05/19
August 5 - Julianne Moore, Jacob Tremblay, Julio Torres
S6 E173 | 08/01/19
August 1 - Hasan Minhaj, Vanessa Kirby, Sam Fender
S6 E172 | 07/31/19
July 31 - Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, Eddy Grant
S6 E171 | 07/30/19
July 30 - Kevin Bacon, Queer Eye's Fab Five, Highwomen
S6 E170 | 07/29/19
July 29 - Rachel Brosnahan, Carla Gugino, Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, Ty Dolla $ign
S6 E169 | 07/25/19
July 25 - Zachary Quinto, Betty Gilpin, Mike Vecchione, Kevin Delaney
S6 E168 | 07/24/19
July 24 - Naomi Watts, Mike Birbiglia, Midland
S6 E167 | 07/23/19
July 23 - Octavia Spencer, Fred Armisen, YBN Cordae ft. Anderson .Paak
S6 E166 | 07/22/19
July 22 - David Spade, Jeff Foxworthy, Red Hearse
S6 E165 | 07/18/19
July 18 - Kenan Thompson, Joe Manganiello, Robyn
S6 E164 | 07/17/19
July 17 - Joel McHale, Marc Maron, Blake Griffin, Dusty Slay
S6 E163 | 07/16/19
July 16 - Chance the Rapper, David Crosby & Cameron Crowe, David Crosby
S6 E162 | 07/15/19
July 15 - Jesse Eisenberg, Fran Lebowitz, Denzel Curry
S6 E161 | 06/27/19
June 27 - Nicki Minaj, Phoebe Robinson, Julia Michaels
S6 E160 | 06/26/19
June 26 - Daisy Ridley, Colin Quinn, Little Big Town
S6 E159 | 06/25/19
June 25 - Trevor Noah, Sebastian Maniscalco, Penn & Teller
S6 E158 | 06/24/19
June 24 - Chrissy Teigen, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, Aldous Harding
S6 E157 | 06/20/19
June 20 - Madonna, Guy Raz, Ari Lennox
S6 E156 | 06/19/19
June 19 - Michael Strahan, Nikki & Brie Bella, Sleater-Kinney
S6 E155 | 06/18/19
June 18 - Willie Nelson, Adam Devine
S6 E154 | 06/17/19
June 17 - Keegan-Michael Key, Horatio Sanz, Perry Farrell
S6 E153 | 06/14/19
June 14 - Stranger Things Cast, Ramy Youssef, Ivan Orkin
S6 E152 | 06/13/19
June 13 - Sienna Miller, Josh Charles, Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic
S6 E151 | 06/12/19
June 12 - Chris Hemsworth, Jonas Brothers
S6 E148 | 05/24/19
May 24 - Dana Carvey, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloé Hilliard
S6 E147 | 05/23/19
May 23 - Harrison Ford, Richard Madden, Bazzi
S6 E146 | 05/22/19
May 22 - Millie Bobby Brown, Jeff Ross, Richard Curtis, Lang Lang
S6 E145 | 05/21/19
May 21 - Kevin Hart, Beanie Feldstein, Mabel
S6 E144 | 05/20/19
May 20 - John Lithgow, J Balvin, Sean Paul & J Balvin
S6 E143 | 05/17/19
May 17 - Gabrielle Union, DJ Khaled, Vampire Weekend
S6 E142 | 05/16/19
May 16 - Jessica Alba, Yara Shahidi, The Head and the Heart
S6 E141 | 05/15/19
May 15 - Howard Stern, Of Monsters and Men
S6 E140 | 05/14/19
May 14 - Jeff Daniels, Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx, Maluma
S6 E139 | 05/13/19
May 13 - Milo Ventimiglia, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Morrissey
S6 E138 | 05/10/19
May 10 - Emma Thompson, Sophie Turner, Paula Pell, Amirah Kassem
S6 E137 | 05/09/19
May 9 - Halle Berry, Chris Kattan, Luke Combs
S6 E136 | 05/08/19
May 8 - Maya Rudolph, Rita Ora, Kygo & Rita Ora
S6 E135 | 05/07/19
May 7 - Amy Poehler, Ryan Eggold, Vampire Weekend
S6 E134 | 05/06/19
May 6 - Will Smith, Laurie Metcalf, Phil Hanley
S6 E133 | 05/02/19
May 2 - Ryan Reynolds, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Protoje
S6 E132 | 05/01/19
May 1 - Alexander Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Fontaines D.C.
S6 E131 | 04/30/19
April 30 - Charlize Theron, Desus and Mero, Robert Irwin
S6 E130 | 04/29/19
April 29 - Kate McKinnon, Noah Centineo, Mac DeMarco
S6 E129 | 04/26/19
April 26 - Sting, KJ Apa
S6 E128 | 04/25/19
April 25 - Paul Rudd, Diane Guerrero, Leonard Ouzts
S6 E127 | 04/24/19
April 24 - Brie Larson, Wyatt Cenac, Wu-Tang Clan
S6 E126 | 04/23/19
April 23 - Dr. Phil McGraw, Sophia Bush, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, Maggie Rogers
S6 E125 | 04/22/19
April 22 - Nathan Lane, Pitbull, Philippe Cousteau, Lenny Marcus
S6 E124 | 04/19/19
April 19 - Michael Shannon, Dr. Jane Goodall, Winnie Harlow, Jess Salomon
S6 E123 | 04/18/19
April 18 - Andy Cohen, Pete Davidson, Mario, Michael & Marco Andretti, José Andrés
S6 E122 | 04/17/19
April 17 - Kate Beckinsale, Ralph Macchio, Rudy Francisco
S6 E121 | 04/16/19
April 16 - Alex Rodriguez, Ashley Benson, Jade Bird
S6 E120 | 04/15/19
April 15 - Cher, Cher and The Cher Show Cast
S6 E119 | 04/12/19
April 12 - Ethan Hawke, Dwyane Wade, Kate del Castillo, Ronny Chieng
S6 E118 | 04/11/19
April 11 - Emma Stone, Tracy Pollan & Michael J. Fox, Tank and the Bangas
S6 E117 | 04/10/19
April 10 - Drew Barrymore, Lily Collins, Terry Gilliam, Beast Coast
S6 E116 | 04/09/19
April 9 - Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Brooks & Dunn ft. Midland
S6 E115 | 04/08/19
April 8 - Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Metz, Jennifer Kupcho & Maria Fassi, Juice Wrld
S6 E114 | 04/05/19
April 5 - Taraji P Henson, Jason Clarke, Nate Bargatze
S6 E113 | 04/04/19
April 4 - Kit Harington, Elle Fanning, Khalid
S6 E112 | 04/03/19
April 3 - Alec Baldwin, Kelly Clarkson
S6 E111 | 04/02/19
April 2 - Sam Rockwell, Kathie Lee Gifford, A Performance from Oklahoma!
S6 E110 | 04/01/19
April 1 - Tracy Morgan, Maisie Williams, Patrick Mahomes, The Zombies
S6 E109 | 03/25/19
March 25 - Conor McGregor, Michael Che, Rachel Feinstein, Frank Pellegrino Jr.
EXPIRING
S6 E108 | 03/22/19
March 22 - Norman Reedus, Ilana Glazer, Mikaela Shiffrin, James Veitch
EXPIRING
S6 E107 | 03/21/19
March 21 - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joel Kinnaman, A Performance from Ain't Too Proud
EXPIRING
S6 E106 | 03/20/19
March 20 - Armie Hammer, Jemaine Clement, ScHoolboy Q
EXPIRING
S6 E105 | 03/19/19
March 19 - Kobe Bryant, Aidy Bryant, Natalie Morales, Fletcher
EXPIRING
S6 E104 | 03/18/19
March 18 - Jordan Peele, Malcolm Gladwell, Marlon du Toit, Sharon Van Etten
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.