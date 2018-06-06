Airplane Food Betrayed Pete Lee

While Backstage, Pete Lee shares the story of how eating chicken on an airplane ended with him getting punched by his brother.
Appearing:Jimmy Fallon
Tags: tonight show, talk, Jimmy Fallon, the tonight show, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, jimmy fallon, the roots, sterling k brown, this is us, randall pearson, willie geist, sunday today, sunday sitdown, chef danny bowien, danny bowien, mind of a chef, mission chinese food
S5 E1323 minWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewLate Night
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.