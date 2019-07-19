Newly separated Dr. Toby Fleishman awakes one morning to discover his ex-wife Rachel has unexpectedly dropped their kids off early for his weekend. Days later, she still hasn’t returned. Through summer camp escapades and trips to the Hamptons, Toby struggles to balance his kids, his patients, and the sexy brave new world of dating apps. As it becomes clear that Rachel is not coming back any time soon, Toby is forced to examine his tidy narrative of the spurned husband with the too-ambitious wife. If he wants to understand what really happened to his marriage, Toby is going to have to consider that he might not have seen things all that clearly in the first place.