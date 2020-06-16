Titan and NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas demonstrates his two favorite yoga poses, the goddess squat and the crow pose. Bonus points if you can transition to a headstand.
Appearing:
Tags: crow pose, goddess squat, joe thomas, cleveland browns, Yoga Lesson, how to yoga, titan games, Dwayne Johnson, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, The Rock, titan games premiere, dwayne johnson titan games, mount olympus
S2 E41 minWeb ExclusiveReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.